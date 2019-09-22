Adam Gase: Offensively, we were atrocious

Getty Images

The Jets lost for the third time in three tries with their third different starting quarterback of the year on Sunday.

While the quarterback names have changed, one thing that hasn’t has been the ineptitude of their offense. They couldn’t capitalize on four Buffalo turnovers in the opener and they’ve gone without an offensive touchdown in their last two games.

In the 30-14 loss to the Patriots, the Jets managed 105 yards while getting scores from their special teams and defense to keep it from being a shutout. There’s no lipstick for a pig of a performance like that and head coach Adam Gase didn’t try when he spoke to reporters at a postgame press conference.

“Offensively, we were atrocious,” Gase said. “As bad as you can get. We’ve got a lot to fix going into the bye. We’re going to have to address all of these issues that we are having right now.”

Wide receiver Robby Anderson said that playing without quarterback Sam Darnold as he recovers from mononucleosis is no excuse for “missed opportunities, lack of execution and no rhythm” when the team has the ball. They’ll be back in Week Five against the Eagles in an attempt to break the ugly trend from the start of the season.