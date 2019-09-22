Antonio Brown deletes several of his Sunday morning tweets

Getty Images

Antonio Brown is trying to put the toothpaste back in the tube.

Brown has deleted multiple Sunday morning tweets that attacked Patriots owner Robert Kraft and others, like Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and FOX analyst Shannon Sharpe.

Brown also retweeted an article regarding threats directed at Robert Klemko of SI.com, with this message: “System working effectively.” That tweet from Brown has been deleted, too.

Brown has not yet deleted his message that he’s done with the NFL. Which really doesn’t matter. At this point, it seems like the NFL is done with him.