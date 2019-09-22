Antonio Brown says he will not play in the NFL anymore

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 22, 2019, 9:52 AM EDT
Getty Images

Antonio Brown says he’s done.

Brown, the wide receiver who has been released by both the Raiders and Patriots, wrote on Twitter this morning that he’s had enough.

“Will not be playing in the @NFL anymore these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime we will see if the @NFLPA hold them accountable sad they can just void guarantees anytime going on 40m 2 months will see if they pay up,” Brown wrote.

Brown, who had previously had kind things to say about the Patriots organization even after they released him, also took a shot at Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s solicitation charges.

“Kraft got caught in the parlor AB speculations fired different strokes different folks clearly,” Brown wrote.

It’s worth noting that Brown threatened to retire before if he didn’t get to play in the helmet of his choosing, and then did play even though the NFL made him switch helmet models. So today’s tweet may just be an idle threat. It may also be motivated by a lack of interest from other NFL teams, which want to wait to learn more facts around the sexual assault accusation Brown is facing before signing him.

But for now, anyway, Brown says he’s not playing anymore.

110 responses to “Antonio Brown says he will not play in the NFL anymore

    Well YOU agreed to those terms when you signed your contract. All players agree to those terms when they sign. That’s why you get upfront money if you honor the terms.

    But why don’t you “pay up” on your bills?

  15. “Will not play in the NFL anymore…” because I’ll be doing hard time pretty soon.

    There, I fixed it for you AB.

  17. “we will see if the @NFLPA hold them accountable sad they can just void guarantees anytime going on 40m 2 months will see if they pay up,” Brown wrote.”

    Ah so other people should be accountable but not AB. There was language written into his contract to void guarantees, he violated it.

    And he may well be innocent of the rape allegations. Had he just shut his mouth and not gone on the text binge with the SI accuser he would still be a Patriot. Did this to yourself.

  19. Great athletic ability. Truly a shame. Clearly Antonio lacks the maturity to handle the emotional stress of playing in the NFL.

  22. Lol, well that took a day.

    So much for the Pats fans that pointed out that Brown did not attack them, like he did the Raiders and Steelers, post being let go.

    I think AB is correct about not playing in the NFL again. I just don’t think it will be his choice. Lol

  23. In the last article, five minutes ago, I argued the Patriots should be forced to pay him because they knew the risk in signing him and probably assumed nobody would misbehave while in New England. I’ve changed my mind, f this clown.

  24. So this is one of those “you can’t fire me because I quit” moments, right?

    It’s pretty weak. If an NFL team, especially a contender, came a-callin’ with a big fat check, he’d be lacin’ up the cleats in no time.

  27. AB had all the guarantees in the world. All he had to do was show up and play football and he would have been guaranteed millions upon millions.

    Apparently AB believes he should still get paid even though he sits out, doesn’t show up to practice and basically does idiotic things that get him fired.

    This isnt on the owners. The consequences of his actions finally showed up. Good riddance.

  28. Where are all the Genius pats Fanboys who said BB would never sign AB? Probably cowering in the same basement as the ones who bragged if anybody can get AB straight its BB.thanks for the grins and obtuse spins.

  30. Pretty clear the guy is delusional. First of all Kraft allegedly paid somebody who was a willing participant in the alleged act which is very different from what you’re being accused of Antonio, but now it appears you wanna make it about race instead of taking responsibility for your actions. Secondly there was language in that contract that clearly stated you had to walk the straight and narrow, but apparently you never bothered to read that part, or you thought like everything else it didn’t apply to you. Sad human being and football is hoping you do stay away cuz ur bad for business

  32. these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime we will see if the @NFLPA hold them accountable

    First, it’s ironic he claims the owners feel like they can do whatever they want at anytime and not be held accountable. Doesn’t that describe AB? It’s unthinkable just how clueless this guy is. He thinks he can do whatever he wants then whines about the consequences of his acts. Wow. This dude is whacked.

  33. Only the Cowboys have an owner greasy enough to try and sign this dirtbag. AB would fit right in in Dallas given his and Zekes attitudes towards women.

    Come on AB, sign in Dallas, be part of “the culture” and one of Garretts Guys.

  37. If he just settled with the first accuser for the 2 mill she wanted, nobody would have heard about it- still be a Pat.

    Drew Rosenhaus has a lot to answer for here too.

    Second allegation seems specious, doubt it would have come out- and other than being semi nude in his own house I don’t see anything coming of that one. Another idiot move by Brown.

    Glad he got cut, reprehensible guy, but I admit I really would have loved to see him play with Brady. Pats really don’t have much of a receiving corp, and Brown’s style of routes fit Brady and the Pats perfectly.

  38. Once more Brown comes through with his tweets of threats of what he will do. Why would any organization want to sign him. We have seen what the character of Brown is by all he has done and gotten away with on three different teams. Just go Brown is nothing but a big fat black eye on the game the fans are trying their best to still enjoy.

  47. Poor, poor Antonio! Couldn’t behave and still expected to get paid. Boo frickin hip! He deserves any and all of what is coming to him!

  49. Poor, poor Antonio! Couldn’t behave and still expected to get paid. Boo frickin hoo! He deserves any and all of what is coming to him!

  53. I’ll bet that the first thing that his agent Rosenhaus said to AB after landing on his fgeet with the Patriots was NO SOCIAL MEDIA!!! The next announcements is that they’ve split, since AB has made himself unemployable. TO as coursellor to AB on effective communications with teams?

  54. I find it humorous that the guy who is notorious for not paying people for doing contracted work is now complaining about not being paid for work he didn’t do.

  56. Actions speak louder than words, and Antonio Brown’s actions have been telling us that he doesn’t want to play football anymore. It looks like he loves staying in the spotlight and receiving tons and tons of attention, but he’s basically quit on three teams. I can’t say that I blame him. Why get your brains beat out playing football? I think Vontaze Burfict’s hit had lasting affects on his brain, and that’s not a joke. If he changes his mind, he could always sign with the Patriots a week before the playoffs start, and try to get that super bowl ring, then retire for good.

  59. Sue ab cause in the land of the free you ARE innocent until proven guilty no matter how disgusting you may be as a person

  60. Most of the time I’m pro player for getting their money. This is ABs fault and no one else. Talks his way out of Pitt, throws away 30 million with the Raiders, and then still can’t keep his mouth shut in New England for witness intimidation through text messages. He doesn’t get it he’s the problem this is all his doing. He thinks he can run the league with no consequences.

  61. He doesn’t need to play anymore, it is quite obvious that he can sue the league because the helmet that he was wearing the for past 8 years or so was defective!!

  63. Why the @#$& should an idiot who doesn’t honor his own contract commitments, withholds pending legal action against him from the teams who signed him, violates NFL and team code of conducts while making a disgrace of himself and embarrassing the league get guaranteed money?? I can’t stand this guy. He’s the worst. I would rather see a dedicated channel featuring T.O.’s historic nonsense on repeat than hear one more thing about AB. Get a straightjacket and leave Earth.

  65. “Going on 40M in 2 months…”

    Yeah…. you actually DID manage to lose almost FORTY MILLION GUARANTEED DOLLARS in 2 months. And why, AB? Because you couldn’t…… shut….. the freak…… UP!

    If any good comes from this it will be other athletes seeing how a social media meltdown can ruin your career.

    SHUT. UP. Nobody cares what inane thoughts go through your CTE-addled skull, other than in a trainwreck-watching kinda way. Those of us grinding out a living, which is, y’know, pretty much everybody, have below zero sympathy for you. You just instagrammed and tweeted your way out of more money in two months than myself and many generations of my extended family will earn… COMBINED. And my family does ok.

  66. Hey look at me. I am famous. I am important. You need me, I don’t need you. If we can’t play my my rules, I am taking my ball and going home. – AB

  69. Of course he writes like a toddler, he is one attitudinally. how many other 3 and 4 year olds have you seen who act impulsively and then react the same way when they can’t have what they want?

  70. He makes a solid point about sexual deviant Robert Kraft playing by a different set of rules, but AB needs to get his mental health figured out before trying to suit up again. He needs therapy and a lot of it.

  72. I’m a die-hard Pats fan and wish things would have worked out with the Patriots.

    I love Mr. Kraft. But AB has a point with the Kraft solicitation charge. If it had been a player, wouldn’t the NFL have done something. And Kraft is not the only owner who’s been given a bye. Colts’ owner was arrested in 2014 for DWI and multiple prescription pain killers were found in his car, not prescribed to him. A player would have been suspended for the DWI.

  73. I am curious to see if Rosenhaus is ever going to dump AB, or if he is going to keep trying to peddle him.

    Anecdotally, Rosenhaus used to have a good relationship with the Pats, but that must now be damaged.

  78. The XFL couldn’t buy the type of daily publicity that Brown would bring them to keep their new league in the news. The XFL can pay him the max salary and an additional $2 million per WWE event (Wrestlemania etc).

  81. He knows he’s not receiving that guaranteed money! This is just a preemptive strike in order to play victim….again.

  84. Brown made his bed, he can now lie it. It wasn’t the Steelers, it wasn’t the Raiders, and it wasn’t the Patriots. It was Brown, plain, and simple. He’s a grown man that chose to act like everyone owed him something because he was a good player. But, like many in today’s world, he thinks it’s everyone else’s fault. There are too many great guys in the NFL for them to put up with guys like Brown. Him comparing his situation to Kraft’s further shows what an idiot he is.

  85. Here is the problem with crazy people. Not everything they say is crazy, the thing that he lost sight of, and each players seem to lose sight of, it the system that creates you is the same one that can kill you. When you sell your soul, you pay the price.

  86. Methinks Drew Rosenhaus, (even though I don’t respect him)should be paid his commission on the $39 million in guarantees he negotiated from Brown. Once that contract is signed, the agent has earned his money, IMO.

  90. Instead of taking a step back and dealing with his lawsuits he verbally attacks one of the most powerful NFL owners.He is officially lost his mind.If he cleared up all his legal issues stayed out of the press he might have had a chance to come back but now forget about it.This guy doesn’t have a friend or family member in his life to help him and my opinion that’s very sad.

  91. jrterrier5 says:
    September 22, 2019 at 10:22 am
    I’m a die-hard Pats fan and wish things would have worked out with the Patriots.

    I love Mr. Kraft. But AB has a point with the Kraft solicitation charge. If it had been a player, wouldn’t the NFL have done something. And Kraft is not the only owner who’s been given a bye. Colts’ owner was arrested in 2014 for DWI and multiple prescription pain killers were found in his car, not prescribed to him. A player would have been suspended for the DWI.
    _________
    Ummmmm…..Irsay WAS punished by the NFL.

  93. Irony alert! The guy who apparently is notorious for not paying what he’s agreed to pay is now complaining because teams are not paying him what they agreed to pay him.

  96. Ron Jull says:
    September 22, 2019 at 10:06 am
    Only the Cowboys have an owner greasy enough to try and sign this dirtbag. AB would fit right in in Dallas given his and Zekes attitudes towards women.

    —————–

    Dan Snyder would like a word. AB would fit right in with Reuben Foster.

  101. “I am totally quitting this league, where I have no real chance to be employed this season”

    Ok, man.

  102. LMAO poor guy don’t know why no one feels sorry for him . How much you want to bet he signs with an XFL team

  110. We haven’t even scratched the surface of crazy yet with this guy. Wait until the full reality of his actions finally come full circle. He’s just sitting there having fun with all of this right now, but……lawsuits, canceled contracts, no incoming cash, and no longer front page news. The full blown meltdown is on the horizon, and it won’t be pretty.

