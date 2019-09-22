Antonio Brown says he will not play in the NFL anymore

Getty Images

Antonio Brown says he’s done.

Brown, the wide receiver who has been released by both the Raiders and Patriots, wrote on Twitter this morning that he’s had enough.

“Will not be playing in the @NFL anymore these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime we will see if the @NFLPA hold them accountable sad they can just void guarantees anytime going on 40m 2 months will see if they pay up,” Brown wrote.

Brown, who had previously had kind things to say about the Patriots organization even after they released him, also took a shot at Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s solicitation charges.

“Kraft got caught in the parlor AB speculations fired different strokes different folks clearly,” Brown wrote.

It’s worth noting that Brown threatened to retire before if he didn’t get to play in the helmet of his choosing, and then did play even though the NFL made him switch helmet models. So today’s tweet may just be an idle threat. It may also be motivated by a lack of interest from other NFL teams, which want to wait to learn more facts around the sexual assault accusation Brown is facing before signing him.

But for now, anyway, Brown says he’s not playing anymore.