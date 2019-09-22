Antonio Brown’s attack on Robert Kraft guarantees a $10 million fight

Posted by Mike Florio on September 22, 2019, 11:08 AM EDT
Getty Images

If there was any question as to whether the Patriots would refuse to pay on Monday the first installment of receiver Antonio Brown‘s already-earned $9 million signing bonus, that question was resolved in the form of a single tweet from Brown.

Brown’s impulsive, unfiltered Sunday morning tweetstorm (where have we seen those before?) included a misguided attempt to compare Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s misdemeanor solicitation charges with the accusation that Brown sexually assaulted and raped his former trainer. It was part of a what-about?-ism rant from Brown, who also cited the 2010 suspension of Ben Roethlisberger and past allegations against Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe, a Brown critic.

The Patriots surely won’t be giving Brown the benefit of the doubt now, forcing him to file a grievance to obtain his $9 million signing bonus and the full balance of his $1 million base salary. Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports that a grievance is indeed coming.

It’s a no-lose proposition for the Patriots, since their worst-case scenario will be a ruling that requires them to pay what already was owed, without interest, liquidated damages, attorneys’ fees, or other disincentives to denying a player what his contract says he is owed.

If, in the end, the Patriots are required to pay Brown, maybe they should take a page out of the Kramer-buying-calzones playbook and pay AB in change.

Permalink 28 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

28 responses to “Antonio Brown’s attack on Robert Kraft guarantees a $10 million fight

  5. Not an attack on Kraft. AB merely pointed out that the league is doing nothing about Kraf. which I think many people would like to know why not?
    The proof is in the video, Kraft cant hide from that, it has already been shown, plus the guy already apologized. So why isnt Goodell going after that perv, for tarnishing the Shield?

  7. Lmao. Brown sealed his fate now.

    To compare a misdemeanor charge of anything to more sinister possible evidence that could lead to felony rape, shows how disturbed this guy is.

    I also can’t see how Rosenhaus and BB’s relationship can be saved here. As much as the disclosure aspect is real, I am sorry, but you have to at least hint at some kind of legal wrangling the player is going through without getting into specifics.

    That never happened and the deal will clearly be voided with ease.

    This statement from Brown is the cherry on top.

  8. “AB merely pointed out that the league is doing nothing about Kraf. which I think many people would like to know why not?”

    Quite a number of players have been caught with prostitutes and the league has never once fined or penalized them in any way. How hard is it to understand that the league doesn’t punish people for consensual acts that are misdemeanors? Precedent has been long set over this.

  9. He’s not earning anything more than that $283,333. The Patriots are experts at cementing loopholes in contracts.

  10. So this should put the Tampering talk to rest right?

    He’s attacking the Patriots with the best ammunition he’s got, and its nothing.

    I look forward to watching Hatriot Nation open up their Pretzel Shop.

  11. If he didn’t disclose the lawsuit before he signed with the Patriots his contract becomes void but if Patriots knew about the lawsuit he has room for argument but Antonio Brown has no right to get angry at the Patriots who tried to put up with the circus he brought with him and Patriots also cant get angry because they overlooked his mental health issues because he can play and in regards of him attacking one of the most powerful NFL owner is basically destroying what ever career he had left.Very Sad he doesn’t have a family member or friend who loves him to help him out

  12. One was a lonely, sad pathetic, elderly man having a good roll with a willing participant…yes it was for money but both agreed to the amount.

    The other is a crazy lunatic forcing himself on a woman screaming to stop and against her will. Even Patriot haters must be able to see one of those is worse than the other.

  13. You forgot to include Brown’s recent tweet applauding of Patriots fans who were threatening the SI writer Klemko. Which won’t help Brown’s attorney teams claim that Brown wasn’t threatening the artist girl with that text.

  14. painkiller20 says:
    September 22, 2019 at 11:15 am
    Patriots knew what kind of person they were signing. They should pony up the money. They are at fault

    1 8 Rate This

    ————

    The contract was written as such and he signed it. Period.

    Pitt and Oakland are honoring their contracts how those were written.

    Same exact thing, hence why the contract reads how it does for each player.

    Talk to Rosenhaus.

  16. Everyone, except New England fans, saw this coming. However, the Kool-Aid drinkers insisted this was a brilliant move and that they could fix this guy just like they (temporarily) fixed Randy Moss (they said the same about Haynesworth and Ocho Cinco too). Meanwhile I predicted he wouldn’t make it through September. I never thought it would be this fast though.

    The audacity of Kraft and Belichik have put them in this position. When you sleep with dogs, you get fleas. Did they really expect AB to change his stripes? If so AB isn’t the only one who’s delusional. I remember when Dez Bryant went scorched earth on the Cowboys. How did that work out for him? What AB has done is even worse and don’t think other owners aren’t watching this and don’t want to be the object of ABs wrath after his inevitable behavior to get him cut from his third team in a short time.

    Just think. Less than three weeks ago AB was celebrating his release from Oakland and celebrating playing for the Patriots. Now he has declared war on them. As the article states, the Patriots have nothing to lose. Plus, the Patriots aren’t broke, like AB soon will be. Even after he wins his grievance it won’t be for some time. I’m not sure what lawyer fees he would have to pay if the NFLPA is filing his grievance though. I would think that’s why he paid his union dues.

    Be honest, everyone on this board is waiting for the next ill-advised twitter storm from AB.

  18. Like every NFL contract the terms of Brown’s deal included language saying the deal is “null and void” if he “takes any action that materially undermines the public’s respect for, or is materially critical of, the Club, the Player’s teammates or the Club’s ownership, coaches.”
    In combination with Brown withholding information that clearly represented the existence of a materially adverse condition that bonus they create a hill Brown’s bonus recovery attempt will die on.

  20. AB will be tweeting all football Sunday trying to get attention. Too bad he is not one that can just be ignored and he goes away. Still laughing at all the Pats fans that cheered the signing and all the media that said this is where AB will florish.

    Hope the NFL says to AB, “You don’t want to play in the league anymore? We can help you out with that.”

    Antonio Brown the person, needs help, I hope he sees that sometime soon and takes time and a route similar to Everson Griffith and Josh Gordon, and works on himself as hard as he seems to work at the game.

  21. Maybe AB in his crazy sort of way has a point. The NFL forced the previous owner of the Panthers to sell his team for a lot less than what Mr Kraft did. Either way AB has now burnt all the bridges with the league.

  22. If the NE talked to him or his agents while he was still under contract and has proof, he might very well have the leverage to get his money.

  23. There’s already reported teams inquiring about Brown.
    The NFL values talent over anything else. Teams will sign anyone if they think it gives them an edge.

  27. painkiller20 says:
    September 22, 2019 at 11:15 am
    Patriots knew what kind of person they were signing. They should pony up the money. They are at fault
    ——————–
    The lawsuit came out the day after they signed him – and the new stuff after that, upon which Pats cut him the same day. Sure, all the prior crazy stuff they knew about they took a risk on as several other teams were also trying to do. As for the contract, you can bet the undisclosed lawsuit and prob also the text-threats make guaranteed dough null and void.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!