Baker Mayfield “won’t apologize for being me”

Getty Images

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has a reputation for speaking his mind. He’ll continue to do it.

Mayfield tells Mike Tirico of NBC’s Football Night in America that Mayfield has not considered being less candid than he was in college.

“No,” Mayfield said. “I think that’s what catches people off guard. I’m not going to apologize for being me. I truly do pride myself on being completely transparent and honest about how I feel.”

“There’s almost a quarterback handbook,” Tirico replied. “‘Don’t give anybody anything bad to put up on their bulletin board.’ You don’t subscribe to that handbook.”

“I definitely don’t,” Mayfield said. “I don’t fit in the guidelines and not a lot of people like that. I think that’s where the reaction comes from on the outside, but that’s okay — I’m not really worried about it.”

Indeed he isn’t. His brutal honesty will create problems from time to time, whether in the building or outside of it. But that’s OK with Mayfield.

Tune in to NBC at 7:00 p.m. ET for the Mayfield interview plus plenty more as the Browns make their first appearance on Sunday Night Football since 2008.