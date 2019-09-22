Bills hold on for 21-17 win on Tre’Davious White’s pick

Getty Images

A game that featured little action in the first half, heated up late.

Tre'Davious White intercepted Andy Dalton with 12 seconds remaining, allowing the Bills to hold on for a 21-17 victory.

Bengals kicker Randy Bullock hit a 43-yard field goal with 4:54 remaining, giving Cincinnati its first lead at 17-14.

But Josh Allen, who threw a costly second-half interception, rallied the Bills. He drove them 78 yards in seven plays, with Frank Gore scoring the winning touchdown on a 1-yard run with 1:50 left.

Dalton drove the Bengals to the Buffalo 28 but a pass was tipped by receiver Auden Tate, and White intercepted it to preserve the win. Bobby Hart was ejected following the play.

Dalton finished 20-of-36 for 249 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions, while Allen went 23-of-36 for 243 yards with a touchdown and an interception.