Bills hold on for 21-17 win on Tre’Davious White’s pick

Posted by Charean Williams on September 22, 2019, 4:22 PM EDT
A game that featured little action in the first half, heated up late.

Tre'Davious White intercepted Andy Dalton with 12 seconds remaining, allowing the Bills to hold on for a 21-17 victory.

Bengals kicker Randy Bullock hit a 43-yard field goal with 4:54 remaining, giving Cincinnati its first lead at 17-14.

But Josh Allen, who threw a costly second-half interception, rallied the Bills. He drove them 78 yards in seven plays, with Frank Gore scoring the winning touchdown on a 1-yard run with 1:50 left.

Dalton drove the Bengals to the Buffalo 28 but a pass was tipped by receiver Auden Tate, and White intercepted it to preserve the win. Bobby Hart was ejected following the play.

Dalton finished 20-of-36 for 249 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions, while Allen went 23-of-36 for 243 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

  1. All this team is doing right now is finding ways to win.

    Allen had a bad mistake, but did what you want your franchise QB to do – forgot about it & led the game-winning drive.

    3-0…gotta love it! The evil empire is next. Should be a good game.

  2. Hey look at that, the dual of the imperfect QBs was won by the better defense. I love Josh, and he came through for us in the end today, but he obviously still has a lot to learn. Still looks promising though.

  3. Oof!

    I was afraid the Bills would Bills it up again, letting a team linger and come back and win in the dying moments of the fourth.

    Luckily, the Josh Allen put together a game winning drive and the defense found its first half mojo.

    3-0. Bring on the Patriots*!
    (and – full disclosure – if the Bills play next Sunday like they did today, the Patriots will win easily. The Bills aren’t good enough to take a half off….)

  4. The Bengals amateur offensive line
    were terrible in the 1st half.

    The o-line looked good in the 2nd half… UNTIL… they gave up during the final drive.

  10. Pats will remind you how this all works next week. Bills are a phantom 3-0. Next week….wake up call. This team cant play with NE, Balt or KC

    And the bengals are a real 0-3. So they are a 1/2 step better than Miami. But good luck with that

  11. joetoronto says:
    September 22, 2019 at 4:31 pm
    They’re taking Super Bowl in Buffalo after beating 3 crappy teams at home.

    #desperatelydelusional

    ~~~~~~~
    Uh, joetoronto? NO ONE in Buffalo is “talking Super Bowl in Buffalo”.
    And while we are 3 and 0, two of those were road wins…
    (unlike your Raiders, which are 1-2.)

    #justplaindesperate

  14. The bengals are a mess it’s so hard to evaluate players when your offensive line stinks as bad as this. That was a mistake by Dalton on that last play and it’s on him but again its the same thing every week. Bobby Hart and Andre Smith stink and are not starters on any other team. The d played a lot better today but tackling is still an issue. Need Cordy Glenn back in the worst way right now.

