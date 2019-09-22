Chiefs extend lead to 23-6 before half

Getty Images

The Ravens forced the Chiefs to punt to open Sunday’s game, but their defense hasn’t gotten off the field without giving up points since that early success.

Harrison Butker hit a field goal to close the first half and the Chiefs lead 23-6 after the first 30 minutes of play at Arrowhead Stadium.

Patrick Mahomes was 20-of-25 for 273 yards, including a strike to a streaking Mecole Hardman that went for an 83-yard score. Ten of his completions have gone for first downs and he has six completions of at least 15 yards already this afternoon.

The Ravens’ offensive story is the flip side of Baltimore’s tale. They opened the game with a touchdown, but have not been able to return to the scoreboard since that point. Their failures included a fourth-down pass near midfield that sailed incomplete near Marquise Brown and Mark Andrews, which is indicative of the roughest half of the year so far from Lamar Jackson.

He’s 8-of-19 for 75 yards and the Chiefs defense has kept the Ravens from making the big plays that they’ve ridded to a comfortable halftime lead.