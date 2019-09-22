Chiefs lose OPI challenge, Ravens cut deficit to 30-19

Getty Images

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid used his challenge flag to try to negate a big gain by the Ravens in the fourth quarter, but officials didn’t rule his way.

Lamar Jackson was under pressure on a fourth down play and threw a high, arcing ball in the direction of wide receiver Seth Roberts near the end zone. Roberts came down with the ball, but Reid challenged and argued he committed pass interference by pushing off of cornerback Kendall Fuller.

Replays showed some contact, but perhaps not to the level of clear and obvious obstruction that the league has set as a standard for overturning calls on the field. As a result, the ruling on the field stood and the Ravens had a 25-yard gain.

Mark Ingram scored two plays later and the Ravens trail 30-19 after their two-point try was unsuccessful.