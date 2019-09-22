Chiefs outlast Ravens for 33-28 victory

Getty Images

The Ravens never went away, but they could never catch up to the Chiefs.

Lamar Jackson ran for a touchdown with just over two minutes left in the game to cut Kansas City’s lead to 33-28, but a two-point conversion run was stopped and the Chiefs recovered an onside kick to put the game on ice.

Jackson’s score made it 22 points in the second half for the Ravens, but they were behind 23-6 at halftime as the Chiefs defense was able to keep Baltimore from catching fire. Jackson was 8-of-19 passing in the first two quarters and the Chiefs pressured him throughout the afternoon.

That didn’t always work out for them, but it worked out often enough in support of an offense that put up 505 yards. Darrell Williams and LeSean McCoy combined for 116 rushing yards with Damien Williams out of the game with a knee injury. McCoy appeared to aggravate his ankle injury late in the game, however.

Patrick Mahomes was 27-of-37 for 374 yards and three touchdowns in the sort of performance that he’s made a common occurrence over the last two seasons. Jackson wound up 22-of-43 for 267 yards and also ran for 46 yards in an AFC quarterback matchup that we may be seeing frequently in the coming years.

For now, though, the Chiefs are headed on the road to Detroit to try for a fourth straight win. The Ravens will host the Browns in a divisional clash next weekend.