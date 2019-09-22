Cowboys lead at halftime but only 10-6

Getty Images

At this rate, the Cowboys not only aren’t going to cover, but they won’t even score the number of points they were supposed to cover by.

In fact, the Cowboys are just hoping to get out of today with a win.

Dallas opened as a 20.5-point favorite and vowed not to “eat the cheese.” But the Cowboys are playing their worst game of the season.

They will give thanks that the Dolphins are the Dolphins. Miami should lead but instead the Cowboys hold a 10-6 edge at intermission.

Miami missed a field goal, settled for two red-zone field goals and Kenyan Drake fumbled after the Dolphins reached the Dallas 7 at the end of the first half.

The Dolphins have three red zone possessions and only six points out of those possessions.

DeMarcus Lawrence recovered Drake’s fumble with 19 seconds left in the half, and the Dolphins driving toward a go-ahead score aided by a pass interference penalty on Chidobe Awuzie and a defensive holding penalty on Jaylon Smith.

Josh Rosen has outplayed Dak Prescott, completing 11 of 22 passes for 156 yards. Prescott is 9-of-20 for 106 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Ezekiel Elliott does have 13 carries for 86 yards.

The Dolphins chose not to challenge a perfect 15-yard pass from Rosen to Preston Williams with 5:51 remaining in the half. Williams took at least two steps in the end zone before Awuzie punched the ball out.

Miami settled for a 33-yard field goal.