Cowboys score 21 in the second half for a 31-6 win

Getty Images

It was unimpressive, and, at times, downright ugly.

But the Cowboys ended up with a 31-6 victory over the Dolphins, moving to 3-0 on the season.

Dallas pulled away in the third quarter with back-to-back touchdowns on drives of 75 and 76 yards. Dak Prescott threw a 19-yard touchdown to Amari Cooper, the receiver’s second touchdown of the day, and the quarterback ran one in from 8 yards out.

The Cowboys tacked on a late touchdown, with Tony Pollard scoring from 16 yards away with 3:45 left.

Prescott finished 19-of-32 for 246 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 125 yards on 19 carries, and Pollard had 13 carries for 103 yards. It marked the first time the Cowboys have had two running backs gain 100 yards in the same game since Oct. 4, 1998, when Emmitt Smith and Chris Warren accomplished the feat.

Cooper caught six passes for 88 yards and two touchdowns.

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard had a rough day that saw officials eject him late after a skirmish. Howard made two tackles.

Josh Rosen, making his first start for Miami, gave the Dolphins’ offense some life. He went 18-of-39 for 200 yards.

The Dolphins had three red-zone possessions in the first half but scored only six points. Kenyan Drake fumbled on the other.

The Cowboys outgained the Dolphins 476 to 283.

Cowboys defensive end Robert Quinn, playing his first game with Dallas after an offseason trade from Miami, had a sack of Rosen. It was one of three sacks the Cowboys made.

Dolphins defensive end Taco Charlton, acquired off waivers from Dallas this week, had the only sack of Prescott.