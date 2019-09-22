Deonte Harris punt return puts Saints up 7-0

Getty Images

The Saints haven’t taken an offensive snap yet, but they’re already leading the Seahawks 7-0 in Seattle.

The defense forced a three and out on Seattle’s first offensive possession and Deonte Harris took Michael Dickson‘s punt 53 yards for a touchdown. Wil Lutz‘s extra point put the Saints up 7-0 less than three minutes into the game.

It’s the first punt return for a touchdown for any team in the 2019 season.

Big plays on special teams are always welcome and especially on days when Drew Brees isn’t in the lineup because of a thumb injury. The Saints offense struggled without Brees in the game last weekend and head coach Sean Payton has been cagey about how he’ll use Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill this week.

If Harris keeps taking kicks all the way back, the Saints may be able to avoid that question altogether.