Earl Thomas: We’re going to see the Chiefs again down the line

Ravens safety Earl Thomas made a prediction before Sunday’s game against the Chiefs and he made another one after the 33-28 loss.

Thomas said before the game that he’d eliminate big plays from Kansas City’s arsenal, but that was proven incorrect when wide receiver Mecole Hardman broke free for an 83-yard touchdown in the first half of the game. The Ravens were down by as many as 17 before rallying back and Thomas said after the game that they’ll get that job done the next time the two teams meet.

“We’re going to see them again,” Thomas said, via Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com. “And when we see them down the line, we’re going to have it.”

The Ravens and Chiefs aren’t scheduled to meet again this year, which means both teams will have to make the playoffs in order for their next meeting to take place before the 2020 season. If that does happen, Sunday’s win improves the Chiefs’ chances of being the home team for that matchup as well.