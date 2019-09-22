Gerald McCoy fined for unnecessary roughness against his old team

Getty Images

Panthers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy has some bad blood with the Buccaneers, and that spilled over onto the field and resulted in league discipline.

McCoy, who played nine seasons with the Buccaneers before they cut him this offseason, was fined $10,527 for an unnecessary roughness roughness penalty against Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen.

In his first game against his old team, McCoy appeared to take plenty of shots after the whistle at Jensen and other linemen, but on one play in particular, McCoy and Jensen kept going at it even after the officials stepped in, and McCoy threw one final shove at Jensen’s facemask as the referee was intervening, which resulted in a penalty.

That 15-yard penalty was costly, as it helped lead to a Buccaneers touchdown.