Jalen Ramsey, Jaguars seem to be at a standstill over trade request

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 22, 2019, 9:45 AM EDT
Jalen Ramsey is still a Jaguar, but it remains unclear whether he and the team can come to an understanding.

Ramsey is “adamant” that he wants to be traded, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. However, the same report says the Jaguars are not interested in granting his request.

The report suggests that Ramsey might find a reason not to practice tomorrow, in an attempt to force the team’s hand. That could create an ugly situation.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan reportedly wants to keep Ramsey. The obvious compromise would be for the Jaguars to pay Ramsey enough to make him want to stay. A lot of money could go a long way toward making Ramsey happy in Jacksonville.

7 responses to "Jalen Ramsey, Jaguars seem to be at a standstill over trade request

  1. >> The obvious compromise would be for the Jaguars to pay Ramsey enough to make him want to stay

    How is that a compromise?
    What if he’s asking for too much.
    If I told my boss I want a huge raise he’d say no.

    I do think the Jags should have tried to sign him in the off season, but maybe he was making unreasonable demands and acting up.
    He’s an excellent player so if you can’t sign him, see if you can get a lot in trade value.
    If not , keep him, and let him go after his 5th year, or tag him once.
    I wouldn’t let him unilaterally declare that if we don’t pay him he will leave.
    Thats not in the CBA.
    If a team gives in (a la AB ) it comes back to hurt them, making them look weak, and encouraging similar behavior.

    The Chargers are handling the Mel Gordon situation correctly.
    Fine him, and get a roster exemption so he doesn’t make much this year.
    He’s going to be sadly disappointed when he leaves and doesn’t get paid.

  3. Best corner in the league. Has done nothing wrong off the field. You fire their below average coach and give Ramsey a contract extension to make him highest paid. Broke people in the comment section will say otherwise but other then talk some trash Ramsey has never done nothing wrong

  4. It seems as though Ramsey may be headed down the same path as AB. All he needs to is complain about his helmet!

  5. If he doesn’t want too be their than you have too trade him. Get a first and a 3rd and move on. Besides they got Gardner Minshew the legend now and a terrible Fournette. Trade the man too the dolphins and call it a day. It’s all about me the player forget the team. Me me me it’s disgusting

  7. I think some people are forgetting this stems from an argument with the coach on the sideline about challenging a play ruled a catch… it wasn’t a game-winning catch, just a run of the mill pass play, it he wanted his personal stats to show he “shut down” his guy, an elite receiver… He puts the value of his own stats above the fortunes of the team.

