Jalen Ramsey, Jaguars seem to be at a standstill over trade request

Getty Images

Jalen Ramsey is still a Jaguar, but it remains unclear whether he and the team can come to an understanding.

Ramsey is “adamant” that he wants to be traded, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. However, the same report says the Jaguars are not interested in granting his request.

The report suggests that Ramsey might find a reason not to practice tomorrow, in an attempt to force the team’s hand. That could create an ugly situation.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan reportedly wants to keep Ramsey. The obvious compromise would be for the Jaguars to pay Ramsey enough to make him want to stay. A lot of money could go a long way toward making Ramsey happy in Jacksonville.