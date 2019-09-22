James Conner frustrated by his fumble, slow start to the season

AP

The Steelers benched receiver Donte Moncrief after his problems holding onto the football. Running back James Conner has had his own problems with that.

Conner lost a fumble at the Pittsburgh 24 with 5:29 remaining Sunday, setting up the 49ers for the winning touchdown. It was Conner’s fourth fumble since the start of the 2018 season.

“It’s frustrating,” said Conner, who gave reporters a series of one- and two-word answers during his postgame availability, via Ray Fittipaldo of the Post-Gazette.

Conner has only 97 yards and one touchdown on 34 carries and 11 catches for 70 yards this season.

It appears, though, that Conner will keep his job, and really, what other option do the Steelers have?

Conner’s backup, Jaylen Samuels, didn’t have a touch Sunday. The third running back, Benny Snell Jr., had three carries for 6 yards.

“He’s a pro,” offensive lineman David DeCastro said of Conner. “He’s an adult. I’ve had bad plays plenty of times in this league. He’ll take it on his shoulders and be ready for next week.”