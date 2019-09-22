Josh Gordon hurts hand, returns to action

Getty Images

The Patriots are comfortably ahead of the Jets in the third quarter of Sunday’s game, but they are suffering some uncomfortable injuries to members of their receiving corps.

Julian Edelman left the game with a chest injury suffered just before halftime. On their second possession of the third quarter, the Patriots saw Josh Gordon pick up an injury as well.

Gordon hurt his left hand while blocking cornerback Nate Hairston and immediately went to the bench to get looked at by trainers. They appeared to tape up his fingers and Gordon stayed put on the sideline riding a stationary bike. He returned to action on the next possession.

Stephen Gostkowski hit a field goal to extend New England’s lead to 23-0 a few plays after Gordon went to the bench.