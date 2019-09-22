Josh Rosen pulled from game for concussion test, but returns

Getty Images

Josh Rosen has played better than Ryan Fitzpatrick did in the first two games, but Rosen briefly left the game.

The medical spotter called for a concussion check after Rosen hit his head on the turf.

Christian Covington brought down Rosen with a legal tackle after a 6-yard scramble by Rosen. But Rosen’s head bounced against the turf.

He immediately reacted to the hit.

Rosen entered the blue medical tent for a check but was cleared.

Rosen completed 6 of 14 passes for 110 yards before his brief departure.

Fitzpatrick went 2-for-2 for 29 yards in Rosen’s absence, setting up Miami in scoring position. The Dolphins settled for a field goal and trail 10-6.

The Dolphins did lose left tackle Jesse Davis to an arm injury. He is questionable to return.