Julian Edelman questionable to return with chest injury

Getty Images

The Patriots don’t have Mr. Big Chest on their roster anymore and now one of their other wideouts has a hurt chest.

New England opened the second half without Julian Edelman on the field. Edelman looked shaken up after a catch late in the first half and he did not return after halftime. The Patriots say he is questionable to return with a chest injury.

With Edelman out and Antonio Brown cast aside on Friday, the Patriots have Josh Gordon, Phillip Dorsett, Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski available at wide receiver.

Edelman had seven catches for 62 yards and a touchdown during the first half of the game.