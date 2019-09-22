Kyle Allen leads Panthers to first win of the season

Getty Images

The Panthers have had receivers open in other games this season.

Having a quarterback who was physically able to get it to them apparently makes a difference.

Replacement quarterback Kyle Allen was very good in relief of the injured Cam Newton, leading the Panthers to a 38-20 road win over the Cardinals to move them to 1-2.

Allen was a sharp 19-of-26 for 261 yards and four touchdowns. Of course, it helps throwing against Not Patrick Peterson and Not Robert Alford and a bad Cardinals defense, but for a Panthers team that had lost nine of their last 10 games, they’ll take it. That slide coincides with the shoulder problems that cropped up after Newton led the Panthers to a 6-2 start last season.

Allen also won the other one during that span, a meaningless Week 17 game last year against the Saints. And while the Cardinals defense might not be any better than the Saints backups that day, Allen did what needed to be done. He spread the ball efficiently among Christian McCaffrey (188 yards from scrimmage), Greg Olsen (two touchdowns), and the receivers (Curtis Samuel and D.J. Moore with a touchdown each). Newton wasn’t able to the first two weeks, coming off offseason shoulder surgery and a preseason foot injury which is going to keep him on the shelf for more time than the Panthers have been willing to admit.

The Cardinals introduced more of a running element by quarterback Kyler Murray (a team-high 69 yards), but he threw two interceptions to Donte Jackson, was sacked eight times, and averaged just 4.0 yards per pass attempt.