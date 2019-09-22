Kyle Allen making some plays for Panthers

Getty Images

The Cardinals appear content to take their yards in small chunks.

Kyle Allen‘s not waiting around.

The Panthers’ replacement quarterback just gave his team a 14-10 halftime lead, after hitting D.J. Moore for a 52-yard touchdown.

The catch-and-run score was part of an efficient half for the guy playing in the place of Cam Newton, the kind of safe-pass-turned-big-play Newton was making the first half of last year (before his arm started falling off).

Meanwhile, Cards quarterback Kyler Murray has been content to work the margins.

He’s thrown for 95 yards on 22 pass attempts, a comically short 4.3 yards per pass attempt.