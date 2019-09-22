Kyler Murray stakes Cardinals to early lead

Getty Images

The Panthers are without Cam Newton today (and they will be for longer than they’ll admit).

Meanwhile, the Cardinals appear to have the miniature version of the former MVP on their side.

No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray picked apart the Panthers’ defense on his opening possession, leading the Cardinals to a 7-0 lead.

The 14-play, 74-yard touchdown drive was capped by his toss to Larry Fitzgerald, but also included a running element he hadn’t really shown.

He had three carries for 28 yards on the opening drive, after rushing six times in the first two games combined.

The Panthers aren’t enjoying themselves without a healthy Newton on the field. Replacement starter Kyle Allen coughed up the ball on a strip-sack by Chandler Jones.