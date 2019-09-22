Le’Veon Bell tells “haters” to enjoy it for now

Getty Images

Before Sunday’s game against the Patriots, Jets running back Le'Veon Bell said that he believed the team could win all of their remaining games and finish the season with a 14-2 record.

Reality struck Bell and the Jets on Sunday to the tune of a 30-14 loss to New England that saw the offense fail to produce any points. Bell had 18 carries for 35 yards and four catches for 28 yards during the game and then went on social media to respond to those who are down on the running back and/or his 0-3 team.

all you haters, enjoy it for now..just don’t go casper when all this gets turned around..we embrace adversity, we embrace the hate, and everyone that wants to see my team fail, or me fail individually, I’ll remember, we’ll remember it ALL, & use it, & wear it as a badge of honor! — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) September 22, 2019

The Jets will have a bye in Week Four and it’s well-timed given the absences of players like Sam Darnold, C.J. Mosley and Quinnen Williams from the lineup. They’ll be back against the Eagles in Week Five and the hope will be that better health can lead to a better performance on the field.