Lions hold on to upset Eagles

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 22, 2019, 4:16 PM EDT
Getty Images

In a game that ended with plenty of intrigue in the closing moments, the Lions managed to survive a near collapse and upset the Eagles, 27-24.

Detroit jumped out to what looked like a comfortable lead, 27-17 in the fourth quarter, and when the Eagles tried and failed on a desperation fourth-and-8 deep in their own territory, it seemed over. But it was really only getting started.

After taking over on downs, the Lions’ offense went three-and-out. And when they tried a field goal, it was blocked and the Eagles recovered it at midfield.

Another fourth down attempt initially seemed to be converted with a deep pass to Darren Sproles, but the officials flagged Sproles for offensive pass interference, and on the ensuing fourth-and-15, Carson Wentz couldn’t connect.

The Lions’ defense had trouble hanging on after cornerback Darius Slay exited with a hamstring injury, but Detroit managed to escape for a fantastic finish. The win improves the Lions to 2-0-1, and aside from a disastrous fourth quarter against the Cardinals, they’ve exceeded expectations this season.

The Eagles, however, have fallen short of expectations. At 1-2, they’re already two games behind the Cowboys in the NFC East. Not where they want to be.

Permalink 22 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

22 responses to “Lions hold on to upset Eagles

  1. Hopefully slay gets healthy soon. The lack of pass rush by the Lions against a depleted offensive line was slightly frustrating as well and is an ongoing issue with this defense. It’s early but right now looks like they massively overpaid for trey flowers in free agency. Kennard and Okwara are both setting the edge and rushing the passer better than he is.

  2. Haha haha. Soar Eagles soar, all the way home with your tail between your legs. SB bound you are. 😂😂😂

  10. not sold at all on Detroit. I picked them as a well kept secret, but they easily lose that game if that receiver doesn’t drop that last pass from Wentz.

  15. Here come the excuses about dropped passes and bad officiating. Losers find ways to lose and winners find ways to win. Lions tried their best to throw this game and Eagles still failed to find a winning character.

  17. Miles Sanders has talent but is way over rated. All he does is dance and fumble. They need to play Jordan Howard more because he is a better running back.

  18. Richard Nguyen says:
    September 22, 2019 at 4:44 pm
    Here come the excuses about dropped passes and bad officiating. Losers find ways to lose and winners find ways to win. Lions tried their best to throw this game and Eagles still failed to find a winning character.

    ——

    Those aren’t excuses. They are literally the reason we lost the game. I would put officiating third behind dropped passes, fumbles . The missed face mask on Sanders was one of the most egregious missed calls I have ever seen. If they can’t fix that with all the replay and challenges the system is useless. The officials were up the Eagles ass on Ticky tack callls most of the game. Drops are number one. The game-winning touchdown was dropped.

  20. My team won , so I can’t complain a whole ton – and they should have iced the game when they had the chance.

    I also try not to complain about officiating.

    With all that said –

    That call on Jarrad Davis for the hit on a defenseless receiver on Sproles was a joke. Didn’t lead with his head , Sproles was looking right at him. Minor head contact – but what’s he supposed to do , let Sproles catch it and score ?

  21. topcide says:
    September 22, 2019 at 4:51 pm
    My team won , so I can’t complain a whole ton – and they should have iced the game when they had the chance.

    I also try not to complain about officiating.

    With all that said –

    That call on Jarrad Davis for the hit on a defenseless receiver on Sproles was a joke. Didn’t lead with his head , Sproles was looking right at him. Minor head contact – but what’s he supposed to do , let Sproles catch it and score ?

    ——-

    You have to be kidding me. That is utterly delusional. It was direct helmet to helmet contact, initiated with the helmet. He was a defenseless receiver. We might not like the rules like that, but that is what they are.

  22. Richard Nguyen one thing I’ve learned about Philly fans is they’re quick to throw around excuses (and are sometimes legit especially if it’s injuries) yet don’t afford other teams those same excuses (even if it’s injuries)

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!