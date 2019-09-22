Lions hold on to upset Eagles

Getty Images

In a game that ended with plenty of intrigue in the closing moments, the Lions managed to survive a near collapse and upset the Eagles, 27-24.

Detroit jumped out to what looked like a comfortable lead, 27-17 in the fourth quarter, and when the Eagles tried and failed on a desperation fourth-and-8 deep in their own territory, it seemed over. But it was really only getting started.

After taking over on downs, the Lions’ offense went three-and-out. And when they tried a field goal, it was blocked and the Eagles recovered it at midfield.

Another fourth down attempt initially seemed to be converted with a deep pass to Darren Sproles, but the officials flagged Sproles for offensive pass interference, and on the ensuing fourth-and-15, Carson Wentz couldn’t connect.

The Lions’ defense had trouble hanging on after cornerback Darius Slay exited with a hamstring injury, but Detroit managed to escape for a fantastic finish. The win improves the Lions to 2-0-1, and aside from a disastrous fourth quarter against the Cardinals, they’ve exceeded expectations this season.

The Eagles, however, have fallen short of expectations. At 1-2, they’re already two games behind the Cowboys in the NFC East. Not where they want to be.