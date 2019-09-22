Mecole Hardman scores 83-yard TD, Chiefs up 20-6

Getty Images

Ravens safety Earl Thomas said he planned on eliminating big plays from the Chiefs offense in Sunday’s game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Thomas did not accomplish his mission. Patrick Mahomes hit Mecole Hardman down the middle of the field and the rookie speedster flew 83 yards for his second touchdown in as many weeks. Harrison Butker missed the extra point, so the Chiefs lead is only up to 20-6.

It wasn’t the first time that the Chiefs got a productive play out of the second-round pick on Sunday. He caught a tipped screen pass from Mahomes, reversed field and picked up 14 yards on what looked like a busted play.

The touchdown was the second of the day for Mahomes. He also hit Demarcus Robinson for an 18-yard score as the Chiefs continue to show their offense can make big plays with Tyreek Hill out of the lineup.