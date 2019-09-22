Mike Hughes expected to play for first time since tearing ACL

Getty Images

The Vikings are down one cornerback with Mackensie Alexander ruled out for Sunday’s game, but it looks like they’ll be getting another corner back in the lineup for the first time in a long time.

According to multiple reports, Mike Hughes is expected to be active against the Raiders. Hughes was listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report.

Hughes has not played in a game since tearing his ACL on October 14 of his rookie season. The 2018 first-round pick had recorded 22 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble in six games before his injury. The interception came in Hughes’s first game and he returned it for a touchdown.

Linebackers Anthony Barr (groin) and Ben Gideon (groin) join guard Pat Elflein (knee) as the other players with questionable tags for the Vikings this Sunday.