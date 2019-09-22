Miles Sanders on his fumbles: I’ve got to play better

Getty Images

Eagles running back Miles Sanders had 15 touches for 126 yards. It was not a good day.

Sanders is the first Eagles running back to fumble twice in the same game since Bryce Brown against the Cowboys in 2012, according to Reuben Frank of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. Sanders lost one of the fumbles, with the Lions converting it into a field goal.

Sanders made no excuses afterward.

“I’ve got to play better. I put us in some tough situations,” Sanders said, via Frank.

Sanders fumbled 10 times in 308 touches at Penn State, so this is nothing new.

But he vows to figure out a way to hold onto the ball.

“It’s a long season, a long game,” Sanders said. “I got back in and tried to make the most of my opportunities. Put it behind me. I’m not perfect, but I’m definitely going to work my ass off this week to get better.”