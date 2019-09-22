NFL has interviewed Antonio Brown’s second accuser

Getty Images

As the Patriots were deciding whether to cut receiver Antonio Brown, the NFL was doing some digging regarding the person who ultimately provided the catalyst for Brown’s current unemployment.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL, the NFL interviewed on Friday the unnamed artist whose allegations surfaced six days ago on SI.com.

It’s unclear from the report whether the league spoke to her about the substance of the original accusation (he reportedly showed up while she was painting a mural at his house wearing nothing but a strategically placed hand towel) or his effort to intimidate her into dropping the matter via group text messages that claimed she was looking for money.

Her lawyers issued multiple statements on Friday, which made it clear that the league had explored the intimidation angle — and had instructed Brown to have no further contact with her. That conduct from Brown, standing alone, potentially violates the Personal Conduct Policy.

Another potential violation arises from the behavior that prompted her to come forward in the first place. It’s not clear based on the statements issued Friday or from Rapoport’s report whether the league has talked to her about that, yet.