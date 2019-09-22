Packers improve to 3-0, Broncos fall to 0-3

Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers are undefeated, and the Denver Broncos are winless.

A solid if not spectacular showing from Aaron Rodgers led the Packers to a 27-16 win over the Broncos, improving Green Bay to 3-0 and dropping Denver to 0-3. Rodgers capitalized on a free play when the Broncos jumped offside in the first quarter and heaved the ball deep for a 40-yard touchdown to Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and the Packers never trailed after that.

Although Rodgers didn’t have many big plays other than that one, he also avoided mistakes and kept Green Bay’s offense on the field. There are still some kinks to be worked out in new head coach Matt LaFleur’s offense, but the Packers have to be pleased with where they are.

The Broncos can’t be pleased. Joe Flacco struggled all day to deal with the Packers’ pass rush, and with Flacco struggling the Broncos tried to make their running backs the focal point of their offense. That had mixed results, with Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman making some solid plays in short yardage but not breaking any long runs.

At 3-0, the Packers are the class of the NFC North and have to be considered the favorites in the division, with the obvious caveat that there’s still a long way to go. The Broncos, at 0-3, appear set to miss the playoffs for the fourth straight year.