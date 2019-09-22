Packers improve to 3-0, Broncos fall to 0-3

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 22, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT
The Green Bay Packers are undefeated, and the Denver Broncos are winless.

A solid if not spectacular showing from Aaron Rodgers led the Packers to a 27-16 win over the Broncos, improving Green Bay to 3-0 and dropping Denver to 0-3. Rodgers capitalized on a free play when the Broncos jumped offside in the first quarter and heaved the ball deep for a 40-yard touchdown to Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and the Packers never trailed after that.

Although Rodgers didn’t have many big plays other than that one, he also avoided mistakes and kept Green Bay’s offense on the field. There are still some kinks to be worked out in new head coach Matt LaFleur’s offense, but the Packers have to be pleased with where they are.

The Broncos can’t be pleased. Joe Flacco struggled all day to deal with the Packers’ pass rush, and with Flacco struggling the Broncos tried to make their running backs the focal point of their offense. That had mixed results, with Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman making some solid plays in short yardage but not breaking any long runs.

At 3-0, the Packers are the class of the NFC North and have to be considered the favorites in the division, with the obvious caveat that there’s still a long way to go. The Broncos, at 0-3, appear set to miss the playoffs for the fourth straight year.

32 responses to “Packers improve to 3-0, Broncos fall to 0-3

  5. I think that holding call that negated the Broncos TD was ticky tack at best, but there was no stopping the turnover machine that is the GREEN BAY PACKER DEFENSE!!!!!

  9. Their defense is playing solid, and their run game is solid. The one thing I can’t stand is that whiner Rodgers. When he doesn’t complete a pass, he is pouting, blaming his team, and arguing with the HC. When they kneel to seal the win, he is all smiles. Easily the biggest egotistical, self centered player to come along in a while. He is only interested in his own success.

  10. I checked the penalty stats and Denver had 3 for 27 yards and GB had 7 for 53 yards. So much for home field advantage. The officials even screwed GB on the Savage INT. The tears of those crying about officiating certainly are salty, and wonderful…

  14. Liberalsruineverything says:
    September 22, 2019 at 4:14 pm

    Worst 3-0 team in history

    +++++++++++

    The 2016 Viking team says otherwise.

  15. Really puzzling that the Denver D has no sacks or takeaways yet this year. I mean, they brought good pressure on Rodgers all day, which could easily lead you to ask how the Packers put up 27 pts. Answer: The Packers Defense in terms of sacks and takeaways. To Rodgers credit, while he may never be his 2011 or 2012 self again, he does protect the football. Now with a good-to-great Defense, he doesn’t have to it all even if he could.

  16. Liberalsruineverything says:
    September 22, 2019 at 4:14 pm

    Worst 3-0 team in history.
    ________________________

    Yet they are still the best team in the NFCN. Still salty from last week, eh?

  18. The Packers are lucky to be 3 and 0 at this point. Rodgers seems to hate Lafleur’s offense and looks like he is complaining about it on the field and on the sideline. I don’t like that look. It will cost them wins as the season goes on. Look what Rodgers did last season when he didn’t like McCarthy. He threw games. I don’t know what they will do with Rodgers acting like a petulant child out there. Maybe some of the Packers haters are right about how much of a prima Donna Rodgers really is. He looks weak.

  19. Sure didn’t hear Viking trolls crying about the bogus kick catch interference call when the Packers defender was blocked into the returner.

  20. derp363 says:
    September 22, 2019 at 4:21 pm

    I wouldn’t pee your pants after beating Trubisky, Cousins, and Flacco. those are all bottom 10 QBs, 2 of which have horrible offensive lines.
    __________________________

    I would submit that the Bears, Vikings, and Broncos have some of the best defenses – especially pass rushers – in the league. Going 3-0 against those teams is pretty good, I would say.

  21. The Packers are off to the best start possible, but they can certainly have room for improvement.

    I would like the offense to get the D. some time to rest, it feels like afyer long drives the offense has a 3 and out or short possession.

    The D is greatly improved in forcing turnovers and pressuring the QB. I hope they keep it up.

  23. The sluggishness of the offense after halftime continues to be a concern, but who thought they’d be 3-0 at this point? Rodgers looks displeased when plays don’t work? Wow, imagine that. On the other hand, he ran down the field to congratulate Williams after a big rushing first down late. Didn’t look like a petulant diva to me.
    Pack avoided a classic trap game. Now it’s time to smother Philly in cheese.

  24. screamingyellowzonkers says:
    September 22, 2019 at 4:36 pm
    Using the packer fan mantra, GB has two wins that have come against teams with a losing record. So we shouldn’t be too impressed, right packer fans?

    ——————-

    At this point, the packers beat

    The Bears at 1-1
    The Vikings at 2-1
    The broncos at 0-3.

    Which two have losing records? I feel like this shows just how smart you are.

  25. How many passes did Rodgers just throw into the grass? Playing QB like he is scared to throw a pass downfield to hit a receiver in stride. It’s like he can’t do it anymore unless a receive is standing there wide open. Defense wins it once again.

    Maybe time to give Boyle some reps to see what he can do leading this offense. Rodgers is like an average game manager at this point…at best.

  26. I’m just happy the garbage defense with the over-priced free agents has been able to cover for the declining QB with only one weapon and a shot arm and led the newbie coach who is not qualified to a 3-0 record.

  27. screamingyellowzonkers says:
    September 22, 2019 at 4:36 pm
    Using the packer fan mantra, GB has two wins that have come against teams with a losing record. So we shouldn’t be too impressed, right packer fans?
    As of today; Viking’s 2-1, Bronco’s 0-3, Bear’s 1-1, so explain the teams with a losing record?

  30. gopackgocausecowboysblow says:
    September 22, 2019 at 4:49 pm
    screamingyellowzonkers says:
    September 22, 2019 at 4:36 pm
    Using the packer fan mantra, GB has two wins that have come against teams with a losing record. So we shouldn’t be too impressed, right packer fans?
    As of today; Viking’s 2-1, Bronco’s 0-3, Bear’s 1-1, so explain the teams with a losing record?

    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    If he holds true to form, he won’t be back in this thread and we’ll get heavy doses of any or all of the other parts that make up the 42 of him.

  31. “How many passes did Rodgers just throw into the grass? Playing QB like he is scared to throw a pass downfield to hit a receiver in stride.”

    You’d prefer sacks or interceptions? I would imagine that fans of a certain team wish their QB would choose to throw to the grass occasionally.

  32. Wait, what?
    Flacco struggled?
    He totally should be able to make those throws while on his back.

    Death by a mile when the OL can’t block an inch.

