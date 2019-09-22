Patriots carry 20-0 lead into halftime

Getty Images

The Patriots were favored to beat the Jets by three touchdowns on Sunday afternoon, which leaves them with a little bit of work to do in the second half.

It looked like the Patriots might cover the spread by the end of the first quarter as they scored touchdowns on their first two drives, but they had to wait until the second quarter to extend their lead to 20-0. The Jets defense forced a few punts from there, so the score remains the same with the teams in the locker room for halftime.

Tom Brady threw touchdowns to Phillip Dorsett and Julian Edelman with Sony Michel running the ball in for the first Patriots touchdown of the afternoon. Edelman has seven catches for 62 yards and Brady is 19-of-28 for 199 yards as New England’s put the ball in the air a lot with the running game failing to spark.

Nothing is sparking for the Jets offense. They’ve picked up 66 yards and three first downs in quarterback Luke Falk‘s first NFL start and the unit looks like it can’t wait for the Week Four bye to arrive.