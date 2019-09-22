Patriots roll to early 6-0 lead

Getty Images

The Patriots are heavy favorites against the Jets on Sunday and they’re on their way to covering the spread after their first possession of the game.

Tom Brady was 7-of-8 for 83 yards and Sony Michel strolled into the end zone from four yards out to give the Patriots a 6-0 lead. They did not extend the lead as Stephen Gostkowski continued a shaky stretch by missing the extra point.

Brady’s biggest gainer came on a throw to tight end Ryan Izzo, who rumbled for 41 yards before finally being taken down inside the Jets’ 20-yard-line. Brady also completed a couple of throws to Brandon Bolden, who is active after being out of the lineup last weekend.

The Jets picked up one first down on a Luke Falk pass to Jamison Crowder, but their first drive sputtered from there.