Patriots up to 3-0 after 30-14 win over Jets

Posted by Josh Alper on September 22, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT
The Patriots didn’t cover the spread this week and they didn’t pitch a shutout, but they are still 3-0 three weeks into the 2019 season.

New England built a 30-0 lead before mistakes by rookies on special teams and offense allowed the Jets to get into the end zone twice. That made the final score 30-14 at Gillette Stadium and gave the Patriots a couple of things to stress about after another comfortable victory.

Gunner Olszewski muffed a punt that Arthur Maulet recovered for the first Jets touchdown. The second came in the fourth quarter when Jarrett Stidham relieved Tom Brady and promptly threw an interception that Jamal Adams returned for a 60-yard score. That led Bill Belichick to put Brady back in the game to play out the string.

Brady was 28-of-42 for 306 yards and two touchdowns. Those touchdowns moved him into sole possession of second place on the NFL’s all-time passing touchdown list and Drew Brees won’t be able to catch up anytime soon.

Brady had a couple of sparkling hookups with Josh Gordon, who shook off a finger injury. Julian Edelman was not able to return to the game after hurting his chest, however, and linebacker Dont'a Hightower also picked up a shoulder injury that will be worth keeping an eye on as the week unfolds.

While the special teams and offense had those stumbles, the Patriots defense never wavered while allowing the Jets 101 yards of offense. They sacked Luke Falk five times and Devin McCourty picked off a pass for the only takeaway of the game for the unit.

The Jets are 0-3 and riddled with injuries of their own. They’ll have a bye in Week Four and hope to get quarterback Sam Darnold and others back for Week Five against the Eagles.

  4. They purposely blow the spread because they cheat for Vegas. Vegas knows they cheat at everything else, they will cheat for us too.

  6. firejerry says:
    September 22, 2019 at 4:13 pm
    Easy schedule…..I wish my team could play the Jets, Miami, and Buffalo twice.—

    What’s your lame excuse for all the wins outside the division?

  7. thermanmerman99 says:
    September 22, 2019 at 4:13 pm
    Christ!!

    Stop trying so hard

  9. Opposing teams:
    “Well yeah, that defense is scary as heck, but I think we can score some points against that garbage-time back-up offense”

  10. William Race says:

    September 20, 2019 at 8:34 am

    I said it in the dolphins game and I’ll say it in this one. Take the Pats unless the spread hits 30. I made over six grand last week on that game. I’m rolling it all over on this one. Not a Pats fan at all but that Defense is going to put up points along with their offense
    ________________
    Lmao

  12. “Hey, Stidham, I’m going to go down the street to Foxborough High School and find someone to take the snap.” Former HC of the NYJ.

  14. Here We Go Again Patriots fans beating their chests about beating the worst team in football. What an absolute embarrassment. year after year easiest schedule no competition you would think the Patriot fans would want real competition to prove they’re worthy but no. Absolutely the lamest Championship run in the history marred by cheating and very shady circumstances everywhere else

  15. observantfan says:
    September 22, 2019 at 4:37 pm
    ——
    Translation: 😭😭😭😭😭

  16. I still think Brown will play for the Pats again this year, lol. I don’t care about the texts. I just have a feeling that the Pats are going to need him and Kraft will give in because he wants to win.

  18. observantfan says:
    September 22, 2019 at 4:37 pm
    ——————————————

    You’d think an observant fan would observe the Pats play a 1st place schedule every year or during this run they are .750 in the playoffs. But yeah, if this league really cared about parity the Pats would be forced to play against themselves 16 times a year

  19. firejerry says:
    September 22, 2019 at 4:13 pm
    Easy schedule…..I wish my team could play the Jets, Miami, and Buffalo twice.—

    ————-
    1. Jets might have been competitive but lost a decent QB.
    2. Bills are 2-0
    3. Season is 16 games. Pats still have KC, PHIL, HOUSTON, DALLAS, CLEVELAND, BALT., BUFF. These teams so far are 11-3. Pats don’t control scheduling. Would be easier to not have so many good teams at end of schedule. Note they also played Pittsburgh which looks to be done for season.
    4. Granted AFC East is less competitive, but only 2 of 8 divisions have fewer losses.

    Also…
    brwmstr says:
    September 17, 2019 at 3:49 pm
    since 2001
    Patriots VS AFC East winning percentage .780
    Patriots VS EVERY OTHER OPPONENT .753
    If the AFC East sucks so does the rest of the NFL

  20. observantfan says:
    September 22, 2019 at 4:37 pm
    Awe… poor baby!

    They can only play the teams on the schedule
    And I don’t see anyone “beating there chest”

    let us know when they beat a team YOU consider a “good team””

  21. observantfan says:
    September 22, 2019 at 4:37 pm
    Can we stop with the “year after year easiest schedule “

    Last year the Patriots BEAT more teams with a winning record than any team in the NFL and it wasn’t even close.

    you People are so pathetic

  22. One more time for the JEALOUS crybabies

    While the Patriots’ 86-24 record against the AFC East is staggering, their winning percentage (134-44, 0.753) against everyone else is the best in the NFL, while they have 25 more non-division victories than any other team.

    New England’s record against eventual division winners (24-14) makes them the only team in the NFL with a winning record in this category. Against teams who eventually made the playoffs in a given season, the Patriots (60-33, 0.645) are the best in the league, with the Steelers at a not-so-close second with a 0.480 winning percentage.

    Their success against teams who finished with a winning record (75-45, 0.625) is also an NFL-best mark, with the Steelers trailing by a considerable margin at a 0.440 winning percentage.

    It’s settled then. The Patriots don’t just take care of business against the AFC East, but no team is even close to their level of success against teams outside their division.

    ———-

    Sniff. Sniff. You are so sad.

    League makes the schedule. Send them a complaint if you are so upset

  24. Flash1287

    Can we stop with the “year after year easiest schedule “

    Last year the Patriots BEAT more teams with a winning record than any team in the NFL and it wasn’t even close.

    you People are so pathetic

    —————————-

    It’s a lot easier to win those games with a 10 game schedule

