Pete Carroll had a “particularly bad day”

Getty Images

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll’s day started off bad and didn’t get much better.

Carroll was hit in the face by a football during pregame warmups and he coached the game with a nasty looking cut covered by a bandage on his nose. Once the game began, the Seahawks looked sluggish and they lost a chance to get some points by failing to call a timeout at the end of the half despite having two in their pocket.

DK Metcalf caught a deep pass from Russell Wilson to put the Seahawks in field goal range, but time ran out while he was being tackled after the catch. That was one of many blunders for the team in the 33-27 loss to New Orleans and Carroll pinned blame for many of them on himself.

“I had a particularly bad day,” Carroll said.

The Seahawks were able to overcome some sloppy play against the Bengals and Steelers for a pair of wins in the first two weeks of the season. They turned the ball over, committed harmful penalties and squandered chances again this week and couldn’t overcome it.