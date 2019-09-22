Rashaad Penny inactive for Seahawks

Getty Images

The Seahawks added running back Rashaad Penny to the injury report after he hurt his hamstring in Friday’s practice and the injury is going to keep Penny from playing against the Saints this Sunday.

Penny was one of seven players put on the inactive list by Seattle ahead of the game. Cornerback Tre Flowers was also a late addition to the injury report, but he is in the lineup.

Defensive end Ziggy Ansah is also active for the first time as a member of the Seahawks.

Defensive end LJ Collier, offensive lineman Ethan Pocic, cornerback Neiko Thorpe, safety Tedric Thompson, wide receiver Garry Jennings and wide receiver John Ursua are also inactive for Seattle.

Quarterback Drew Brees, wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith, cornerback Ken Crawley, safety Saquan Hampton, offensive lineman Ethan Greenidge, defensive lineman Carl Granderson and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins are inactive for the Saints.