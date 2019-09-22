Ravens open with 14-play touchdown drive

Getty Images

The Ravens offense opened each of their first two games with touchdowns, but it looked like they might have to settle for a field goal in Kansas City on Sunday.

Lamar Jackson was stopped short of a first down on a third-down scramble inside the Ravens’ 10-yard-line and the Ravens elected to keep the offense on the field after taking a time out. Jackson ran for seven more yards and Mark Ingram ran it in from two yards out on the next play to stake the Ravens to a 6-0 lead over the Chiefs.

After a Chiefs penalty on the extra point, the Ravens elected to try for two points. Jackson was stopped short of the end zone.

That stop was a rare one for the Chiefs defense. Baltimore’s scoring drive lasted 14 plays and covered 84 yards while eating up 6:30 of time. Jackson ran for 25 yards and Ingram had 28 yards to power the Ravens to an early lead.