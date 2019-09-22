Report: Ankle sprain for Saquon Barkley

Getty Images

The Giants lost running back Saquon Barkley to an ankle injury in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers and it looks like he avoided broken bones.

Barkley is in a walking boot and using crutches on the sideline as the Giants and Buccaneers play out their game in Tampa. Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports that Barkley has been diagnosed with a sprain and that x-rays showed no break.

Given the way Barkley looked as he left the field, it wouldn’t come as a surprise to hear that it’s a high ankle sprain that will keep him out of the lineup for a while.

Wayne Gallman replaced Barkley at running back for the Giants, who are trying to pull out a late win after trailing 28-10 at halftime.