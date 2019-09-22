Report: Donte Moncrief will be inactive on Sunday

Getty Images

Two weeks ago, receiver Donte Moncrief started the season as a starter for the Steelers. Now? Not.

Not only is Moncrief not a starter, he won’t even be in uniform. Mike Garafolo of the NFL reports that Moncrief will be inactive on Sunday at San Francisco.

Moncrief caught three passes on 10 targets in Week One, and he had no catches in Week Two. His performance included a volleyball bump to a Seattle defensive back.

Rookie Diontae Johnson has replaced Donte Moncrief in the starting lineup. Someone needs to step up across from JuJu Smith-Schuster.