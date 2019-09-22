Report: Meeting with Tom Coughlin sparked Jalen Ramsey’s trade demand

Getty Images

Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey decided that he wants out of Jacksonville after “some disrespectful things” were said to him following last week’s loss in Houston. Those disrespectful things reportedly were said to him by Jaguars V.P. of football operations Tom Coughlin.

Jay Glazer of FOX reports that the relationship went sideways after the meeting between Coughlin and Ramsey.

No one will be surprised that the old-school Coughlin used some old-school techniques on Ramsey, and that Ramsey reacted negatively. Ramsey reportedly still wants out, and the Jaguars reportedly want to keep him.

The best way to do that would be to pay Ramsey. And if a decision has to be made between Ramsey and Coughlin, well, that’s a decision ownership will have to make.