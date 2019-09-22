Report: X-rays on Julian Edelman’s ribs negative

Getty Images

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman got hurt late in the first half of Sunday’s 30-14 win over the Jets and never returned to the game after halftime.

Edelman’s return was initially called questionable due to a chest injury and he was downgraded to out later in the second half.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Edelman injured his ribs and that X-rays of the injury were negative. There’s no word on whether his availability for Week Four’s game against the 3-0 Bills.

Edelman had seven catches for 62 yards and a touchdown before getting hurt on Sunday. The Patriots also saw Josh Gordon leave briefly with a finger injury, but the wideout was able to return to action.