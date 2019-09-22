Saints score in all three phases, lead Seahawks 20-7

Getty Images

It took almost an entire half for the Saints offense to put points on the board, but the play of their special teams and defense ensured the team was in good position once the offense finally came through.

Deonte Harris returned a punt 53 yards for a touchdown and Vonn Bell returned a fumble 33 yards for another score before Alvin Kamara busted loose on a screen pass in the final minute of the half. Kamara sprinted 29 yards for a touchdown and the Saints are up 20-7 at halftime.

The fumble was the third that Seahawks running back Chris Carson has lost this season, but the team does not have Rashaad Penny available as an option after he hurt his hamstring at Friday’s practice.

The Saints offense had done little with Teddy Bridgewater running the show before Kamara’s big play. While head coach Sean Payton hinted that Taysom Hill would see some time as well, he’s only lined up at quarterback once so far this afternoon.

We’ll see if that changes now that the Saints are playing from in front or if the late score sparks better work from Bridgewater and company once the teams return from the break.