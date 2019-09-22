Saquon Barkley has high ankle sprain

Getty Images

Saquon Barkley is not out for the season. That’s the good news.

The bad news is the Giants running back has a high ankle sprain, a source tells PFT.

Barkley wore a protective boot and was on crutches on the sideline as the Giants rallied to beat the Bucs. He was among those celebrating Daniel Jones‘ debut win.

The Giants have Washington, New England, Arizona and Detroit in their next four games. They do not have their bye until Week 11.

Barkley had eight carries for 10 yards and four catches for 27 yards against the Bucs. For the season, he has 37 carries for 237 yards and a touchdown and 11 catches for 74 yards.