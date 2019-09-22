Saquon Barkley: I’m not out for the season

Getty Images

When the Giants were down to the Buccaneers 28-10 at halftime, it seemed like their biggest headline for Sunday’s game would be the ankle injury that knocked running back Saquon Barkley out of the game.

Daniel Jones‘s second half heroics stopped the presses on that, but Barkley’s injury remains a big concern for the Giants. Barkley has been diagnosed with a sprain and is set for more tests on Monday to determine where things go now.

Barkley doesn’t know how long he’ll be out, but he said after the game that he knows he will be back in the lineup at some point.

“I’m not out for the season,” Barkley said, via NJ.com. “I’m going to do whatever I can to get back as quickly as possible. Not for myself, but for my team. That’s what I continue to think about. I caught myself getting a little upset on the sideline just because I wasn’t able to be out there with those guys.”

The Giants’ comeback on Sunday was all the more remarkable because it happened without Barkley on the field, but it’s safe to say that the team would prefer not to try that any more than is absolutely necessary.