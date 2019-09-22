Saquon Barkley to Giants locker room

Getty Images

Things have taken a big turn for the worse for the Giants in Daniel Jones‘s first NFL start.

Running back Saquon Barkley was helped to the locker room by two members of the team’s training staff with just over two minutes left to play in the first half of their game against the Buccaneers. It’s not clear exactly what’s bothering Barkley, but he did appear to twist his ankle badly at the end of a play in the second quarter.

Barkley also missed a few plays earlier in the game while being evaluated in the blue medical tent after a hit to the head. He’s had a tough time getting things going on the ground as he’s run 10 times for 18 yards.

Wayne Gallman is the next back up for the Giants, who trail the Bucs 18-10 late in the first half.