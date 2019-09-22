T.Y. Hilton, Marlon Mack likely to play Sunday

Getty Images

The Colts listed a pair of important offensive players as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Falcons and there’s optimism that they are going to be in the lineup.

Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports that wide receiver T.Y. Hilton and running back Marlon Mack are both likely to play in Week Three. Pregame warmups will be the final obstacle to clear before they are given the green light.

Hilton was limited in practice all week due to an injured quadricep. He has 12 catches for 130 yards and three touchdowns so far this season.

Mack missed two days of practice with a calf injury, but returned to the field for limited work on Friday. Mack is third in the league with 225 rushing yards through the first two weeks.