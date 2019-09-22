Taco Charlton on Jerry Jones’ criticism: It is “on me now” to prove Dallas wrong

Getty Images

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was not kind Friday when assessing what went into the decision to release former first-round pick Taco Charlton. During his radio show on 105.3 The Fan, Jones said Charlton “just wilted.”

Charlton, waived by the Cowboys on Wednesday, played against the Cowboys on Sunday.

“On the field, if you go three years down the line, we will get to see who is right and who is wrong,” Charlton said after the Dolphins’ loss. “It is on me now. I get to play football, and then I get to get down to what I do.”

Charlton is right. He gets a chance to prove the Cowboys wrong, which actually, in a way, would be proving them right. They made him the 28th overall choice in 2017 for a reason.

But he made only four sacks in 27 games, and Dallas made Charlton a healthy scratch the first two games before cutting him when Robert Quinn returned from a suspension.

On Sunday, Charlton had two tackles, a tackle for loss and a sack against the Cowboys. Dak Prescott was asked about Charlton sacking him.

“I told Taco good luck on everything,” Prescott said. “I didn’t tell him congrats on that sack. I could have thrown it away.”

So why didn’t Prescott throw it away?

“Completion percentage,” he said, drawing laughter.