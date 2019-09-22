Texans beat Chargers in another thriller

Getty Images

The Chargers and Texans played today, so of course it went down to the wire.

Both teams entered today’s game 1-1, with one thrilling last-minute win and one heartbreaking last-minute loss each. And so when they met again today, no one could be surprised that it went down to the final minute, with a Philip Rivers fourth-down pass falling incomplete deep in Texans’ territory with 11 seconds left, sealing a 27-20 win for the Texans.

Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson was excellent, completing 25 of 34 passes for 351 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions, and he was only sacked twice after taking 10 sacks in the first two games of the season. Watson is playing great football.

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers was good, too, but really only when targeting wide receiver Keenan Allen, who had an amazing game. When Rivers targeted Allen, he went 13-for-17 for 183 yards and two touchdowns. When Rivers targeted all other Chargers, he went 18-for-29 for 135 yards and no touchdowns.

It was a back-and-forth game that saw the Chargers take an early lead but the Texans take control in the second half and then withstand a furious Chargers comeback attempt. The Texans’ last defensive stand was a fantastic finish, just as both of these teams have grown accustomed to.

The win makes the Texans 2-1, and they appear to be the class of the AFC South. At 1-3, the Chargers are going to have an awfully tough time catching the Chiefs in the AFC West.