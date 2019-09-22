Three Mike Evans TDs have Bucs up 28-10 at half

Getty Images

The Giants have a new quarterback, but their hopes of better results will remain out of reach until they find some new defensive players.

A good place to start would be to find someone other than cornerback Janoris Jenkins to cover Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans. Evans has seven catches for 146 yards and three touchdowns through two quarters of Sunday’s game in Tampa and the Bucs lead 28-10 on the back of that effort.

Evans’s third score came shortly after the first turnover of Daniel Jones‘s career. The sixth-overall pick lost a fumble on a Shaq Barrett sack and the Bucs made quick work of the short field to extend their lead to 15 points.

Short fields haven’t been necessary for the Bucs as they scored on all six of their possessions. Winston has thrown for 263 yards overall and the team’s avoided the turnovers that have sunk them at times in the past.

Jones is 12-of-19 for 123 yards and he ran for a seven-yard touchdown. He may not have the help of running back Saquon Barkley the rest of the way as Barkley left with an apparent ankle injury late in the second quarter and the look on his face wasn’t promising as far as a return to action. The Giants also lost linebacker Alec Ogletree to a hamstring injury in the first half.