Vikings cruise to 34-14 win over the Raiders

Posted by Darin Gantt on September 22, 2019, 3:54 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Vikings paid a lot of money for a guy to hand off.

The Vikings cruised to a workmanlike 34-14 win over the Raiders to improve to 2-1.

Like in their opening week win over the Falcons, the Vikings didn’t ask Kirk Cousins to do that much. He did have to exceed his 10 pass attempts from that win, but not by a lot.

Cousins was 15-of-21 for 174 yards and a touchdown, which means he’s averaging 15.5 pass attempts per game when the Vikings win.

He’s able to get away with that, thanks to Dalvin Cook‘s third straight 100-yard rushing game.

Cook finished with 110 yards and a touchdown, as the Vikings finished the day with more rushing yards (211) than passing yards (174). Whether that’s a wise use of their cash and salary cap room or not, it’s a formula that Vikings coach Mike Zimmer obviously enjoys.

The Raiders (1-2) struggled with injuries and penalties throughout the day, and look like a disorganized mess.

Permalink 24 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

24 responses to “Vikings cruise to 34-14 win over the Raiders

  1. If it’s even possible, this Raiders team is looking even worse than the 2018 squad. They may get as many as 4 wins this year but those will be against those few teams that are worse (like Denver) and perhaps the rare trap-game victory against a decent/good team that is looking past the game.

    This is the team I fully expected Gruden to “build” when Son-of-Al replaced Del Rio with the “coaching genius” and threw 100 mil. guaranteed at Gruden. He dismantled a flawed but decent team in need of somw tweaking and purged the team of good talent to the extent that I can count the number of quality players on one hand. This is a now a team of “Gruden Grinders” who are good at brown-nosing Gruden to earn roster spots but are sorely lacking in NFL level talent. And besides his ineptitude at player personnel management, Gruden is a below-average gameday HC.

  8. Our defense is is shambles right now.

    That one silly throw by Carr and a few penalties just made it weird to get into a rhythm. We need LB help bad, we honestly just need someone who can tackle or were in trouble.

    Joyner (last game) and Riley (this game) have been huge let downs so far. Giving up tons of big plays.

  14. somehow, this makes me dislike cousins even more. a total garbage win. i’m sure the viking faithful will have all sorts of confidence that they’re back in the hunt! lol. the name of the vikings game is to make sure the QB doesn’t throw. Welcome back to the Adrian Peterson era- might get you some garbage wins but nothing meaningful.

    You think Chicago will let Cook run for more than 70 yards next week? get ready for Cousins to have his worst game as a pro.

  16. Solid, convincing, team win.

    Cook was outstanding with 110 yards on only 16 carries and could have had more – but Madison and Boone were used to keep the load off Cook. They added 58 and 28 yards respectfully.

    Cook also had 4 catches for another 33 yards. That’s 143 yards on 20 touches – or over 7 yards per touch.

    Yes, Cousins only threw 21 passes. But he completed over 71% of them.

    Defense was outstanding – the Raiders points at the end of the half and game were meaningless.

    On to Chicago.

  17. Most fans knew Cousins was a waste of salary cap, to bad the front office and HC didn’t see it. He did nothing with Washington, and their fans were happy to see him go. If this team thinks opposing defenses won’t empathize on stopping the run, and making Cousins beat them going forward, then they are sadly mistaking. We all know Cousins will fail in must win games.

    I am as diehard of a Vikings fan as their is, but right now I have to pick GB to win the division because we know they will get the calls, and they have a QB that can win a game if needed. The Lions are looking good as well. Until that statue proves his worth, I just can’t back him as my QB.

  19. usdcoyotesfan says:
    September 22, 2019 at 4:24 pm
    The Vikings didn’t beat the Raiders, the Raiders beat themselves.

    ————

    Dude. How many years you posting that same thing? Get some new material

    Lame

  20. Cook should do ok next week against the Bears….He did go for 150+ against, what I’m told, is the the greatest defense in NFL history last week.

  22. Growing Rumors has it that Gruden and Carr may not be moving to Vegas with the Raiders next year. Raiders are regressing rapidly and Vegas will eat them alive if not exciting their first year. So many other ways to spend your cash than watching bad football. It is widely believed that the Raiders have a buyout provision in Gruden’s contract and Carr should be tradeable if the new HC doenst like him. As they have been most of this century, the Raiders continue to be a red hot dumpstah fire. The Davis family should sell this once very proud franchise.

  24. Dude. How many years you posting that same thing? Get some new material
    ++++
    Hard to take seriously when your fanbase includes Ariani and Cheesy. Good win Vikings.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!