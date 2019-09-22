XFL not interested in Antonio Brown

Getty Images

With Antonio Brown claiming that he’s done with the NFL, there are other FL’s out there that could provide landing spots for a talented, albeit troubled, player.

The XFL won’t be one of them.

An XFL spokesperson tells PFT that the fledgling spring league is not interested in Brown.

It would be an intriguing move, and it definitely would generate buzz for a league that would benefit from it. Apparently, however, that’s not the kind of buzz the XFL is looking for, especially with Brown currently being sued for sexual assault and rape, while also being investigated by the NFL for that and other misconduct.