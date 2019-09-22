Zac Taylor wanted a safety after Tre’Davious White’s interception

Posted by Charean Williams on September 22, 2019, 11:45 PM EDT
After Tre'Davious White picked off Andy Dalton with 12 seconds left to seal the Bills’ victory, Bengals coach Zac Taylor went crazy on the sideline.

It turns out Taylor wanted the Bengals awarded a safety, apparently not understanding the rule about a player giving himself up.

“I was looking for a safety, but I guess he declared himself down just because he gets up and runs around,” Taylor said, via Jay Morrison of TheAthletic.com. “That is what we were all yelling for, was to get the safety and get the ball back.”

White went to the ground after his pick, as he should have. He was never touched by a Bengals player, but he didn’t need to be.

White jumped up and ran into his own end zone and then through his own end zone as teammates mobbed him.

During the commotion, Bengals offensive tackle Bobby Hart made contact with an official, earning an ejection.

“I just went out there and asked him, ‘Is he down?’” Hart said. “When I ran up to [the official], I shocked him, and he just threw the flag. I don’t remember touching him. I didn’t think I touched him.”

2 responses to “Zac Taylor wanted a safety after Tre’Davious White’s interception

  1. This was a weird play, because he didn’t “go to the ground after making the pick”, he went down as part of the process of making the catch, thus that act does not declare himself down per the rules. He then got up and ran out of his end zone without making an overt act other than making the catch itself, so it was definitely much more questionable then most plays of a similar nature. Officials are just never going to actually award a safety on a play like that

  2. It was a safety. First time the nerfing of the NFL has actually bothered me.

    NFL used to have a goal of having as few judgement based calls as possible. I don’t mind making some sacrifices for safety, but you aren’t down until you are touched. This whole “hes down cause he got up slow” is a weird rule to introduce.

    How quickly does someone have to get up before they aren’t considered down? Might as well just adopt the college rules if we are going to give up downing players.

